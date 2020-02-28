Erste Group proposes 7% dividend increase

VIENNA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group on Friday said it would propose a dividend increase to 1.50 euros per share for 2019 after reporting a flat operating result for its fourth quarter.

The bank, which operates in six central and eastern European countries besides its Austrian home market, said the operating result for the three months from October through December came in at 739.4 million euros ($803.6 million) on 1.6% higher net interest income of 1.23 billion euros.