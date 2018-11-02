Financials
Erste Group Q3 net profit tops expectations

VIENNA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group reported a higher-than-expected 25 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, driven by a strong performance in Eastern Europe.

Net profit in the three months to end-September rose to 454 million euros ($518 million), topping the 402 million euros expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The company raised its full-year outlook of a return on tangible equity (ROTE) to above 12 percent from a forecast of more than 10 percent previously.

