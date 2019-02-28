Erste Group sees 2019 operating profit increase

VIENNA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Austrian bank Erste Group said on Thursday it expects its operating profit to rise this year thanks to solid macro-economic improvements in its core markets including the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Austria.

The Romanian banking tax will have a negative impact on other operating result in 2019, it said. However, the magnitude remained yet unclear.

Erste Group also forecast a mid-single digit net loan growth and a further increase in net interest income in 2019. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Shri Navaratnam)