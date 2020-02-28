Erste Group still interested in expanding in Poland

VIENNA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Erste Group does not plan to expand into big new markets apart from Poland but is interested to expand in its current markets, its chief executive said on Friday.

“We will not expand into big new markets, but will look for potential acquisitions in our markets,” Bernhard Spalt said.

However, he added that Poland remained an interesting market for Erste. After initially having had signalled interest, the Austrian lender had decided to not bid for Polish mBank .

That was due to specific reasons related to mBank and not to the market, the CEO said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Seythal)