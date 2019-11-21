Financials
November 21, 2019 / 8:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Austria's Erste Group targets cost-income ratio of 55%

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group aims to cut its cost-income ratio by around 5 percentage points under new medium-term guidance that also includes boosting net fee income to 2.4 billion euros ($2.66 billion).

At its capital markets day on Thursday, it also gave initial guidance for 2020 that saw return on tangible equity (ROTE) above 10%. It has targeted ROTE of above 11% in 2019.

Erste’s cost income ratio was 60.5% in 2018, when it generated net fee and commission income of 1.91 billion. ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below