REFILE-UPDATE 2-Austria's Erste forced to defend cautious outlook

(Clarifies target in paragraph 3)

* Company rolls over targets into next year

* CEO says outlook should be seen as minimum

* On course for return on tangible equity (ROTE) over 10 pct

By Francois Murphy

VIENNA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank defended what it called a cautious outlook for next year as its shares slid as much as six percent despite quarterly results broadly in line with forecasts.

Investment in back-office IT consolidation drove operating expenses higher and net interest income was stagnant but the company said it was on track to meet its targets for the year and raise its dividend as planned, helped by an economic recovery across central and eastern Europe, where it operates.

In a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl was repeatedly questioned about its outlook for next year -- a repeat of its target for this year -- of a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of more than 10 percent.

“We continue to believe that it is appropriate to be cautious and to hopefully be able to positively surprise. There is nothing else behind it,” said Treichl, who has been in the top job since 2008.

“Take it as a floor with some upside potential,” he added.

The bank says political risk in countries such as Hungary and Romania compel it to make cautious forecasts.

Treichl’s comments did little to support the share price, which fell as much as 6.1 percent to 35.07 euros, its lowest level since Sept. 11. They traded at 35.71 euros by 1125 GMT, down 4.4 percent.

CAPITAL CUSHION

Much like its Austrian rival Raiffeisen Bank International , Erste is relying on eastern Europe’s higher growth potential after both were among the dozen worst performers in a stress test of 51 major European banks last year.

While it is grappling with low interest rates hurting its top line, the region’s brightening economic outlook is helping it reduce its bad loans and bring its core capital buffer up to its target.

Erste’s net profit in the three months to the end of September came in at 363 million euros ($423.4 million) - roughly in line with an average estimate of 359 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Erste’s fully loaded common equity tier 1 (CET 1) ratio, a measure of capital strength, fell to 12.4 percent of risk-weighted assets as those assets grew for reasons including greater political risk in the region from measures such as the forced conversion of loans denominated in Swiss francs.

That CET 1 ratio did not, however, include third-quarter profit yet, meaning the bank was likely to be closer to its target of 13 percent. Its non-performing loans ratio also continued to fall, reaching 4.3 percent in the third quarter.

Erste’s ROTE was well ahead of target in the third quarter at 13.2 percent, bringing the level for the first nine months of the year to 11.9 percent.

The bank paid a dividend of 1 euro per share last year but it did not indicate how much higher it expected the dividend for this year to be.

“We do not plan to build up capital cushions substantially above our target core tier 1 ratio (of 13 percent). We plan to distribute them to the shareholders,” Treichl said.

“We’re very close to 13 percent. We see absolutely zero issue in achieving that. That’s a given for us and it will happen relatively soon.” (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields)