UPDATE 1-Lower risk provisioning lifts Erste Group's net profit

VIENNA, May 4 (Reuters) - Austrian bank Erste Group’s first-quarter net profit came in slightly above expectations on Friday, helped by robust economic growth in its markets across eastern Europe and a “benign” environment that let it cut its risk provisioning.

Net profit in the first three months of 2018 rose to 332.6 million euros ($398.6 million) from 262.2 million euros in the same period last year, surpassing the average estimate of 311 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“Demand for loans continues to be strong, particularly in the Czech Republic and Slovakia,” Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said. “By far the biggest contribution came, however, from an exceptionally benign risk environment, which resulted in net releases.”

The impairment result from financial instruments, normally a negative figure, turned positive, reaching 54.4 million euros in the quarter, compared with a write-down of 65.8 million euros a year earlier.

Despite rising administrative costs and a lower core capital ratio, Erste said it was “excellently positioned” to meet its targets for 2018 of a higher dividend and a return on tangible equity (ROTE) above 10 percent. ROTE rose to 11.8 percent from 10.3 percent in the previous quarter.

“Overall, all the conditions needed for a continuing positive development are in place,” Treichl said, citing a non-performing loans ratio of 3.7 percent and solid economic growth forecasts for Austria and the eastern European countries the bank operates in. ($1 = 0.8344 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)