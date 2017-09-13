Judge won't dismiss malpractice claims against Seward & Kissel

The founder of ESCO Energy Services, a Massachusetts company that provides energy efficiency upgrades for municipal street lights, can proceed with a lawsuit accusing New York law firm Seward & Kissel of malpractice, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan said ESCO founder Mitchell Barack plausibly alleged that Seward & Kissel was negligent in not performing any due diligence when it advised him on the sale of his company.

