LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on Monday said it had fined five Nordic banks 2.48 million euros ($2.91 million) for issuing credit ratings without authorisation from the regulator.

Esma said Danske Bank, Nordea Bank, SEB , Svenska Handelsbanken and Swedbank were each fined 495,000 euros.

The five banks may appeal against the decision, the regulator said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8526 euros) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Silvia Aloisi)