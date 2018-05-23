Esperion's cholesterol drug safe, effective in new late-stage study

May 23 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics said on Wednesday its cholesterol drug was safe and effective in treating heart disease patients in a new late-stage study, weeks after data from an earlier trial raised concerns about the treatment’s efficacy.

Esperion’s shares plunged some 30 percent on May 2 after analysts questioned the drug’s safety and effectiveness despite late-stage results showing that the treatment had met the main study goal.

In the new study, the treatment, bempedoic acid, met the main goal of reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels when compared with a placebo.

The study results also showed that adverse muscle-related side effects were lower in patients taking Esperion’s treatment compared with those on a placebo.

Esperion’s shares rose nearly 3 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)