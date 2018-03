March 27 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday a mid-stage study of its experimental oral drug met the main goal of reducing cholesterol.

Esperion’s 8-week study tested a 180 mg per day dose of its drug, bempedoic acid, versus a placebo in 58 patients with high cholesterol.

Shares of the company were up 2.17 percent at $73.35 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)