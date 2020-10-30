Activision Blizzard reports 3Q revenue of nearly $2B

Activision Blizzard surpassed all expectations in the third quarter, reporting in an earnings call Thursday a massive $1.95 billion in revenue, which will lead to another 2,000 hires for the company.

Activision Blizzard’s revenue in the quarter that ended on Sept. 30 rose from $1.28 billion for the same quarter last year. The gaming sector continues to experience substantial gains across major players such as Activision Blizzard, Microsoft and Sony during the coronavirus pandemic.

Most analysts had reportedly estimated revenue to be in the $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion range. Due to the surplus and increased production demands, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick told GamesBeat that the company will now look to add 2,000 employees to its current 10,000-plus workforce.

According to Venture Beat, Activision reported 111 million monthly active users, with much credit to the ever-expanding Call of Duty series of games. Call of Duty: Mobile and Call of Duty: Warzone were the biggest drivers, with Kotick saying the Warzone game -- which made its debut in March -- accrued 80 million downloads.

“What we’ve seen with Call of Duty is an amazing transformation,” Kotick said while discussing Activision’s $773 million haul.

According to Yahoo, the Blizzard arm earned $411 million with growth in Hearthstone year-over-year monthly active users plus solid performance for World of Warcraft.

Upcoming games due to launch include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which will debut on PC, Xbox and PlayStation on Nov. 13. The next iteration of World of Warcraft, Shadowlands, is planned to launch on Nov. 23.

