Activision Blizzard reports $8.1B in 2020 revenue

Activision Blizzard earned $8.1 billion in revenue in 2020, an increase of 25 percent year-over-year.

In its earnings published late last week, Activision reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.41 billion, up 21.5 percent from the same period in 2019.

For the full fiscal year, Activision reported net income of $2.2 billion, a 46 percent increase from $1.5 billion in earnings in 2019.

The company reported a player base of 397 million users in Q4 across all of its business segments -- Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, King. That mark was down 3 percent year-over-year.

Call of Duty revenues nearly doubled in 2020 for Activision Publishing.

World of Warcraft (Blizzard) saw revenue growth but other titles saw a decline.

--Field Level Media