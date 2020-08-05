Activision Blizzard reports strong Q2 earnings

Activision Blizzard (ATVI), a video game holding company, published its financial earnings for the second quarter of 2020 on Tuesday. It was a report that exceeded expectations.

The company generated net revenues of $1.93 billion, up 38 percent from the $1.4 billion earned during the same period in 2019. For the quarter, ATVI recorded a net income of $580 million, which was a 77 percent increase from $328 million in Q2 of 2019.

Gaming has benefited greatly, both in terms of engagement and revenue, due to lock-down orders installed across the world as part of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. ATVI reported that time spent in across all of the company’s games grew 70 percent compared to the same period of last year.

The company reported key performance indicators for its three business segments: Activision Publishing (console games), Blizzard Entertainment (PC games) and King (mobile games). Combined, ATVI reported a total player base of more than 400 million — up 30 percent from last year — with more than 100 million players in each of the company’s operational regions (Europe/Middle East/Africa, Asia Pacific and the Americas).

Activision had more than 125 million monthly active users (MAUs) in the second quarter, primarily driven by its Call of Duty series. The business generated roughly 51 percent of ATVI’s total revenues at $993 million, a 270 percent year-to-year increase. Call of Duty’s battle royale title Warzone launched in March and brought in more than 75 million players. The series’ mobile title, CoD Mobile, has surpassed 250 million downloads globally.

Blizzard, driven by a strong quarter from World of Warfraft, had MAUs of 32 million for the period and the generated revenues of $461 million was a 20 percent increase (year-over-year). The segment’s operating income for Q2 was $203 million.

King reported 271 millions MAUs and generated revenues of $553 million during the quarter, an 11 percent increase. King’s operating profit was $212 million.

