EXCEL signs Tottenham's Alli as global embassador

The British esports organization EXCEL ESPORTS announced Thursday a long-term partnership agreement with Tottenham Hotspur soccer player Dele Alli to become the organization’s first global ambassador.

The partnership allows Alli to represent the brand in his own gaming activities including a personal Twitch channel with more than 130K followers and also provide guidance to EXCEL’s roster of players in League of Legends and Fortnite by giving them insights from his experience as a professional athlete.

“Everyone who knows me knows my biggest passion outside of football is gaming,” Alli said in a statement. “After becoming increasingly involved in the industry over the past few years, it seemed like joining forces with an esports team was a natural step for me to take. ...

“My knowledge of being a competitive athlete is something I believe can really benefit EXCEL’s roster of talent as they continue to strive to be better every single day, but I’ll also be looking to further my own knowledge and understanding of this truly exciting industry.”

The 24-year-old Alli, who also is a brand ambassador for EXCEL’s gaming peripherals partner HyperX, has expressed his love of gaming on the field, celebrating his goals by performing popular Fortnite dances.

The partnership comes after EXCEL recently unveiled a brand update, complete with new colors, logo and a new mantra -- “The Power of Better.”

“Following the recent launch of the new EXCEL and our vision in The Power of Better, we’ve been looking for a person who’s our own inspiration in getting the best out of ourselves,” said EXCEL CEO Wouter Sleijffers. “Therefore, we’re very pleased that Dele is coming on board to support us in our new, purpose-led journey. ...

“We look forward to working with Dele to develop our talent, utilize his advice and skill set to guide EXCEL forward, and help us ensure we aren’t being complacent with our new ambition.”

Alli, who is playing in his sixth season with Tottenham, has notched 50 goals and 33 assists in 158 Premiere League appearances (141 starts).

--Field Level Media