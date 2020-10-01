Former Turner, Nets exec joins Andbox team

David Levy, former Turner Sports president and former CEO of the Brooklyn Nets, has joined the New York-based esports organization Andbox as a Series B investor and advisory board chairman.

Andbox, which owns and operates the New York Subliners of the Call of Duty League and New York Excelsior of the Overwatch League, made the announcement on Thursday.

“David brings us tremendous experience in the entertainment and sports industries, and is extremely passionate about the things he gets involved in,” Andbox co-founder and president Farzam Kamel said in a news release. “His energy is truly contagious. He will be of immeasurable value to us as we build this business. We’re very fortunate to have him involved not just as an investor but in an active role leading our advisory board.”

According to Forbes, Levy will attempt to help Andbox gain a larger esports foothold in the New York City market.

“Looking at the sports landscape it’s clear to me that in the very near future esports will be global on a scale only equaled by soccer, basketball, and combat sports,” Levy said in the release. “It’s this realization that first compelled me to be an early-mover in this space during my time at Turner years ago. New York is the biggest, boldest sports market there is in the U.S., with it also serving as a beacon of global culture, and that’s why I’m so excited to become an investor in Andbox and chair its advisory board.”

Before his brief term in 2019 as CEO of the Nets and Barclays Center, Levy spent 33 years with Turner, rising from ad sales account executive in 1986 to the role of president in 2013.

--Field Level Media