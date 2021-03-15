Astralis Group reports $2.3M loss, increased revenue for 2020

The Astralis Group reported an annual loss of $2.3 million for 2020, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The publicly-traded Danish company did report a slight revenue increase to $8.3 million in 2020 from $7.8 million the previous year. That included $5.9 million in revenue from Astralis’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, while its LEC franchise generated $1.3 million and it’s FIFA team $240,000.

Astralis Group CEO Anders Hørsholt called the result “satisfactory” given the challenges presented by the pandemic, which the company said delayed growth plans by 9-12 months. Hørsholt also said the company has significantly improved its operating profit by investing in key areas of the organization and business.

“In the context of a global crisis and unprecedented challenges, I am extremely proud of what has been accomplished by our organization and the current development of our business, digitally and physically,” Hørsholt said in a release.

“Like everybody else, I look forward to a re-opening of our communities, to live events coming back, being able to meet and interact with the fans and to the opening of our new, unique two-story facilities in central Copenhagen this summer. We have entered 2021 with optimism and over the coming months, we look forward to presenting a lot of what we have been working on.”

--Field Level Media