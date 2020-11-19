NBA All-Star Beal among investors in PLLAY

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is among investors in a $3 million seed funding round in the video game wagering platform PLLAY.

This round of funding is led by Screen Play Ventures, whose other investors include Chad Easterling, managing director of Obsidian Works and Hollywood insider, and Russell Stokes, president and CEO of GE Power Portfolio.

According to a release Thursday, the capital will go toward enhancing the user experience, expanding technology development, building out the PLLAY team and accelerating user acquisition.

“I’m a gamer, both on and off the court, so it felt like the right fit,” Beal said in a statement. “But I’m not just investing in a product; I’m investing in people. I believe in supporting minority- and women-owned businesses, and (PLLAY co-founders) Shawn (Gunn) and Christine (Krzyzanowski) have built more than a gaming platform, they’ve built a diverse and creative culture at PLLAY that fuels their vision.”

PLLAY is a peer-to-peer wagering platform that lets users put “actual skin in the game.” Players age 18 or older can wager on head-to-head video game matches with the winner taking 100 percent of the prize money.

“We understand this community because we are this community,” said Krzyzanowski, who is also PLLAY’s CMO. “There are over 800 million ‘casual gamers’ worldwide. Yet for many, gaming isn’t just a hobby -- it’s a lifestyle. We understand that they want to be the best in that moment while gaming and also be entertained and rewarded for their win -- or even their loss.”

Beal, 27, just finished his eighth NBA season, all with the Wizards. This past season he averaged 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 57 games. Overall, the two-time All Star (2018, ‘19) has a career average of 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 545 games.

--Field Level Media