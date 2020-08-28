BITKRAFT exceeds fundraising goal, hits $165M

BITKRAFT Ventures, a venture capital fund focused on esports, on Thursday announced its latest round of fundraising brought in $165 million, $40 million greater than its original target.

Launched in 2017 by Jens Hilgers, BITKRAFT was the first venture capital fund dedicated solely to esports. According to a release by BITKRAFT, the latest investors include investment firms Carolwood Equities, Declaration Partners and JS Capital, along with corporate giants such as adidas and Logitech.

“We are grateful to our investors for their confidence in our team’s ability to identify talent, trends, and opportunities in the gaming and esports space,” Hilgers said in the statement. “At BITKRAFT, we don’t just support forward-thinking entrepreneurs with capital, but also provide experience, resources, and our global network. While we are living in challenging times, our industry is experiencing strong tailwinds and unprecedented opportunity. There is no better time for BITKRAFT to invest.”

Noting some of the recent growth in gaming that has coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, BITKRAFT said its portfolio now has more than 50 companies across Asia, Europe and North America.

