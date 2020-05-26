BlizzCon 2020 canceled due to pandemic

BlizzCon 2020 will be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Blizzard Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The event was originally expected to be held in late October or early November at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, but the company acknowledged in early April that the event might not happen due to the pandemic.

“During this time, we’ve had many discussions about what holding a convention could look like in light of all the health and safety considerations we’d want to make,” executive producer of BlizzCon Saralyn Smith said in a post on Blizzard’s site Tuesday. “We’ve also talked about different paths we could take, and how each one could be complicated by fluctuations in national and local health guidelines in the months ahead. Ultimately, after considering our options, we’ve come to the very difficult decision to not have BlizzCon this year.

“We’re feeling deeply disappointed about this decision, and imagine many of you will feel the same. I truly love BlizzCon, and I know that’s a sentiment shared by everyone at Blizzard. We will sorely miss connecting with so many of you at the convention and ‘recharging our geek batteries’ this fall.

“But we will meet again!”

Smith added that the company hopes to have some sort of a virtual convention, although it would “most likely be sometime early next year.”

The state of California has been among the most restrictive with stay-at-home orders and regulations to prevent the spread of the virus, although the state is beginning to reopen slowly. Large gatherings aren’t expected to be permitted for at least a few months.

