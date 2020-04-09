Status of BlizzCon 2020 remains in question

The status of BlizzCon 2020 is up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Blizzard Entertainment acknowledged on its forums Thursday that it isn’t sure whether the event will take place in its traditional manner.

“While we’re all hopeful things will look better later in the year, the bottom line is that at this point it’s too early to know whether BlizzCon 2020 will be feasible,” said Saralyn Smith, executive producer of BlizzCon.

“The health of our community, employees, and everyone who helps with the show is our top consideration. It might be a few months before we know for certain if or how we’ll proceed, but as soon as we have a meaningful update, we’ll share it.”

Per the coronavirus update from the Anaheim Convention Center, the event will take place in late October and early November. Traditionally, Blizzard Entertainment announces the exact dates for its games in April.

—Field Level Media