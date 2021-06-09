Report: CDL, OWL teams studying return to live events

Some teams in both the Call of Duty League and the Overwatch League are pushing for the return of live events in front of fans, a format that was halted last March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While teams in both leagues have approached Activision Blizzard Esports about restarting fan-attended events, the Esports Observer reported that not all teams are rushing for the return to crowds.

“There’s been a rush to kind of emulate traditional sports leagues or formats, but one of the great things about esports is you don’t have to do that, leagues can find what’s best for them,” said Geoff Moore, president and COO of Envy Gaming, which owns the Dallas Empire of the CDL.

Different formats are expected to be pursued in the near future, including events without fans, those with teams playing head-to-head in front of a crowd, and even those where the competing teams are in different locations while deciding if they want to have an in-person crowd or not.

At the outset of the pandemic, Activision Blizzard laid off as many as 50 employees who work on organizing live events. The company reportedly will have fewer fan events than it used to, even when all states, and counties within those states, return to full capacity indoors.

“All of those event types and modes have their place in the annual schedule,” Moore said.

--Field Level Media