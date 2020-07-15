Dire Wolves expands into new games with N8, Drop Bears

Dire Wolves is folding the Sydney Drop Bears and N8 Esports into its organization, allowing the esports group to expand into multiple game platforms.

The organization, which operates a successful League of Legends team in the Oceanic Pro League, now can put teams into FIFA, Overwatch League, NBA 2K and other competitions with the acquisition.

The Sydney Drop Bears have won three Overwatch League Contenders titles, and N8 have produced a number of top 10 players for EA Sports FIFA on Xbox.

Wednesday’s announcement was the latest news of the week for Dire Wolves. On Monday, they announced Jason Spiller as their new owner. On Tuesday, Dire Wolves unveiled their new logo and branding, designed to reflect the organization’s “fierce” attitude within the esports industry.

“We have so many plans to take the organization to the next level, beginning with our new management team, the new brand, and now our acquisition of these two fantastic ANZ teams,” Spiller said. “We have huge ambitions for Dire Wolves and moving into new games, expanding the wolf pack and exposing new potential fans to the Dire Wolves brand is the foundation of this growth.”

