Dire Wolves reveal Spiller as owner

Oceania esports team Dire Wolves announced Jason Spiller as their owner on Monday as part of a series of moves to the leadership team.

Spiller has a 15-year tenure in the gaming and esports scene in Australia and New Zealand. He served as the lead for a number of categories for Microsoft in the region during 2015-17, including first-party Xbox titles and Halo esports events. He later joined Omen by HP for two years, most recently as marketing manager for gaming, esports and immersive technologies.

Craig Nimmo was announced as the Dire Wolves’ new general manager after previously serving as a commentator in the Oceania region.

The Wolves announced that Rich Bryan will serve as the head of production, William Slingsby as the head of content and Jordan Gardiner as the head of design.

“The new team we’ve established is truly a force to be reckoned with, and we feel confident that we’ve sourced the best in the business to lay our new foundations, particularly with regards to performance, content and establishing the new face of the wolf pack,” Spiller said in a news release. “We’re so excited to see this incredibly talented team get stuck in and usher in the new era of the Dire Wolves.”

The moves come on the heels of firm Guinevere Capital and other backers divesting their interest earlier this year in line with Riot Games’ rules on multi-team ownership in League of Legends esports.

—Field Level Media