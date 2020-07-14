Dire Wolves unveil new 'fierce' logo as brand expands

Dire Wolves unveiled a new logo on Tuesday as part of the Oceania organization’s rebranding and expansion rollout this week.

Jason Spiller, who was announced as the new owner on Monday, said the new logo represents the organization’s “fierce” attitude toward within the esports industry.

“This is a totally new era for the Dire Wolves as we continue to evolve into a truly modern, global esports organization, and we need a brand that reflects that shift,” said Spiller.

“We wanted to keep what makes us unique, and focus on the wolf pack aspect, which champions community and inclusivity in everything we do, whilst debuting a fierce, powerful logo that represents our attitude towards performance.”

Dire Wolves are expected to announce entry into new games later this week, with the new branding designed to align with a new “ethos distilling what makes the Dire Wolves the Dire Wolves - playfulness, ferocity, an elite approach to performance, and a collaborative and inclusive community, embodied by the wolf pack.”

—Field Level Media