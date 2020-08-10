DreamHack moves remaining live 2020 events to '21

DreamHack postponed the remaining 2020 live events until next year due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the tournament organizer announced Monday.

“The goal for all of us at DreamHack is to provide great experiences at our events, which thrive by bringing communities together for these shared and beloved festival weekends all around the globe,” DreamHack co-CEO Marcus Lindmark said. “We have never had to postpone events like this before — but these are extraordinary times, and the safety of our attendees and staff has never been more important than now.”

The affected events are: Rotterdam, Netherlands (originally scheduled for Oct. 16-18); Hyderabad, India (Oct. 31-Nov. 1); Atlanta (Nov. 13-15); Jonkoping, Sweden (Nov. 27-29); and Madrid (Dec. 11-13).

DreamHack previously rescheduled Dallas and Montreal tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DreamHack currently is running its ongoing Open Summer series online, with divisions in Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

“We at DreamHack stay committed to offering the best esports events for our fans and followers, even if it needs to be in an alternate format for now,” said Michael Van Driel, DreamHack’s chief product officer. “In order to bring these events to our fans, DreamHack’s tournaments will continue to be offered online. It is very important that these tournaments still be played, which provides esports players with great opportunities while also giving viewers entertaining esports to enjoy from all around the world.”

—Field Level Media