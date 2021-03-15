Nets star Kevin Durant joins Andbox team

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is joining the New York-based esports organization Andbox.

The company announced Monday that Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman’s Thirty Five Ventures will be investors and creative partners “across a range of initiatives ... including the creation of new entertainment content and the design of new merchandise collections.”

“The passion that New York sports fans have has really hit home with me,” Durant said in a news release. “Andbox is bringing that same energy to esports here, and that’s something Thirty Five Ventures is very excited to be a part of.”

Andbox owns and operates the New York Subliners of the Call of Duty League and the New York Excelsior of the Overwatch League. The organization also has a Valorant team.

“There is no bigger stage in the world to compete on than here in New York, and that’s what drives superstars like Kevin Durant here and thankfully to us,” said Andbox co-founder and president Farzam Kamel said in a release. “The New York Tri-State area is the country’s largest market and a global hub for practically everything from sports and media to youth culture and fashion, yet it’s been long overlooked in the gaming industry. We’re changing that with Andbox and promise to keep delivering for New York’s fans and elevate New York esports on the world stage.”

An 11-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion and two-time NBA champion, the 32-year-old Durant is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists through 19 games this season.

Launched in 2018, Andbox’s other investors include actor Michael B. Jordan and former Turner Sports president David Levy.

