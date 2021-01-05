LPL's Edward Gaming set for new $1.5 billion home

As China’s Edward Gaming prepares for the upcoming League of Legends LPL 2021 Spring Season, it is understandable the team could be looking even further into the future after the announcement the team soon will be moving into an estimated $1.5 billion facility.

Scheduled to be completed in 2023, the Shanghai International Culture and Creative Esports Center is being developed by Edward Gaming parent company SuperGen and is expected to be the envy of all esports leagues and teams.

Aside from being the new home for Edward Gaming, the 5.38-million square-foot facility is projected to play host to as many as 300 esports competitions per year, with a gaming “stadium” that will hold 6,000 spectators.

A hotel will be included in the project, along with team office space, a dive pool that is 132-feet deep and an indoor skydiving center.

SuperGen broke ground this week on the project in Shanghai, which will include two high-rise towers, one of which will house the hotel, with general-use space connecting the two towers at the ground level.

