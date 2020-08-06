Enthusiast Gaming acquires Omnia Media

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. on Thursday announced the acquisition of Omnia Media Inc., forming the largest gaming media, esports and entertainment platform in North America.

The combined platform will reach 300 million gamers monthly, generating more than 4.2 billion monthly views, according to a news release.

Upon completion of the agreement, Enthusiast Gaming will acquire 100 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of Omnia Media from Blue Ant Media Solutions Inc. The purchase price includes about $8.3 million USD in cash.

“Omnia is a transformational acquisition for Enthusiast Gaming and adds immediate strategic and financial value to our platform,” Enthusiast CEO Adrian Montgomery said in a release. “The addition of Omnia Media positions Enthusiast Gaming as the largest gaming media platform in North America, with more touchpoints to connect gamers to unique content experiences than any other gaming company.”

Blue Ant will own approximately 18 percent of Enthusiast Gaming upon completion of the deal.

“We are delighted to share that Omnia Media will be joining Enthusiast Gaming, a move that will solidify Omnia’s bright future with the scale and access Enthusiast provides as a publicly traded company,” Blue Ant co-founder and CEO Michael MacMillan said in a release. “This transaction is an exciting, new way for Blue Ant to continue its investment in the esports market.”

