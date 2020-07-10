Envy adds new CEO, Hastr0 moves into new role

Envy Gaming shook up its front office on Thursday, announcing the addition of Adam Rymer as its new CEO and moving owner Mike “Hastr0” Rufail into a new position, chief gaming officer.

“This was a decision made completely by me,” Hastr0 said in a video announcement, adding that after more than a decade of traveling the globe and running his own company, he is looking to slow down and take on a different role.

“I’ve really become comfortable with where our company’s headed now and the direction and our future,” he added. “It’s really important that you guys understand that after the past few years after taking numerous rounds of investment capital, I spent a lot of that time making sure that I knew where we were headed in the future.

“For the next probably 5-10 years I have a really, really good idea of the framework of what our company is going to look like.”

While Hastr0 will remain one of the company’s largest shareholders, he will turn a tighter focus to Envy’s competitive esports division. Rymer, in turn, will be looked to for growing the company’s non-competitive gaming reach.

Rymer, 44, is joining the Dallas-based organization from Legion Entertainment, where he had been serving as an advisor since 2017. He was also president of Legendary Digital Networks from 2015-19.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Mike, the guy’s got such an amazing history in the space,” Rymer said, per the Dallas Morning News. “This is definitely a situation of me coming in to really help continue its growth.”

“Adding Adam to our leadership team will help accelerate the steps we are taking to grow and reach Envy Gaming’s potential as an organization that delivers world-class entertainment, events, fan experiences, content and more,” Hastr0 added, according to dotesports.com. “I have focused on building a runway for Envy and the company’s teams, leagues and properties for many years. I look forward to coming to work every day with someone of Adam’s caliber and experience as we take the Envy brand to new heights.”

