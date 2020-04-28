ESL, DreamHack sign exclusivity deal with Twitch

ESL and DreamHack signed a three-year broadcast partnership with Twitch that will put the English streams for major events on the platform.

Financial terms were not announced.

As part of the deal, all tournaments streamed in English within ESL Pro Tour for CS:GO and StarCraft II and Warcraft III, including the ESL Pro League, ESL One, Intel Extreme Masters, DreamHack Masters, DreamHack Open, ESL National Championships, will be exclusively on Twitch in 2021 and 2022, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

The 2020 portion of the agreement is non-exclusive.

“ESL and Twitch have been key players in the history of esports as we know it,” said Benjamin Vallat, senior vice president of alliances and corporate development at Twitch.

“The continuation of our partnership will strengthen not only the content offerings for fans, but also the greater esports community that ESL, Dreamhack, and Twitch have cultivated over the years.”

—Field Level Media