Esports arena reportedly to be built in Chicago

ECD Company plans to build an esports arena in Chicago’s Near South Side, according to The Esports Observer.

Scott Greenberg, the president and CEO of ECD and SMASHotels, is focusing on turning the property at 2500 S. Wabash Ave. into a 106,000 square-foot venue that could hold 800 spectators. It would also be equipped with three kitchens to serve food and beverages.

ECD has partnered with MassVR, a Chicago-based virtual reality company, to transform the building, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The arena, which Greenberg said would be called “Surge,” will feature an IMAX-style screen to give spectators a new viewing experience.

The venue could be open by the summer of 2022, provided it is granted approval for a zoning change by the city council and construction begins this summer.

The venue would add to Chicago’s growing esports profile. The Windy City has welcomed an Intel Extreme Masters event since 2018 when it moved from Oakland, Calif. Last year, the city became a part of the Call of Duty League with the Chicago Huntsmen.

--Field Level Media