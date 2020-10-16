EVOS Esports announces $12M investment round

In a Series B round of funding, EVOS Esports’ parent company Attention Holdings raised $12 million to support what it considers to be the sixth-largest brand of its kind globally.

The investment round was led by Korea Investment Partners, along with existing shareholder Insignia Ventures Partners. The organization picked up new investment partners in Mirae Asset Ventures, Woowa Brothers and Indogen Capital.

EVOS Esports, previously known as Zero Latitude, currently has teams in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, FIFA and League of Legends, among others. It is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Less than a year ago, EVOS Esports had a Series A financing round which raised $4.4 million.

Attention Holdings said its revenue from live streaming has doubled since the start of 2020.

