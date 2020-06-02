FACEIT, Visa announce $450,000 esports program

FACEIT and Visa are launching a new esports program that will distribute $450,000 in the first three months for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 competitions in Russia, the partners announced Tuesday.

The program, formed in partnership with Gazprombank, will offer a FACEIT debit card by Visa that can make purchases while also offering gamers exclusive access to tournaments in the FACEIT platform.

“We are very excited to launch the program with VISA and Gazprombank as our first partner in this world first collaboration,” FACEIT co-founder and CEO Niccolo Maisto said in a statement. “This program is a great example of how brands can connect with our community and significantly contribute to the development of competitive ecosystems which is something that is hugely important for FACEIT.”

“We accepted the challenge of putting together a diverse, rich, exciting reward infrastructure that motivates players’ to become better while putting real tangible prizes into their hands when they win tournaments,” Visa Russia director of strategic partnerships and fintech Evgeniy Zelenyi added in a statement. “With CS:GO and Dota hitting a peak of 1.3M and 800K concurrent players, we are saying to the world: come compete with us and get prizes!”

FACEIT, the world’s largest independent competitive gaming platform, first announced a partnership with Visa in November.

—Field Level Media