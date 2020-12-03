Study: Gaming industry contributed $90B to U.S. economy in 2019

The U.S. gaming industry generated $90.3 billion in annual economic output in 2019, supporting nearly 429,000 jobs, according to a study released by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA).

Further, the study said the gaming industry generates $12.6 billion in federal, state and local taxes annually.

Of the 429,000 jobs, 143,000 of those are directly employed by the industry with annual compensation at $121,000, per the study.

“The statistics in this detailed report reinforce the significant impact video games have on the U.S. economy, including jobs creation and providing family-sustaining wages in wide array of careers,” ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said. “As a convergence point for leadership in software, hardware, entertainment and creative arts, the video game ecosystem generates the kind of innovation critical to economic growth and this report helps share that story in a new and comprehensive way.”

California ranks as the No. 1 state -- by far -- in economic output and total jobs, accounting for $51.8 billion and more than 218,000 jobs. Washington is second at $11.6 billion in output and 48,800 jobs.

Texas, Florida and New York round out the top five. Nevada, Minnesota, Idaho, Illinois and North Carolina round out the top 10 states in terms of total video game industry-related economic impact.

More than 214 million Americans play video games, including 64 percent of adults and 70 percent of those are under 18 years old, per the ESA.

--Field Level Media