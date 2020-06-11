Golden Guardians extend partnership with Twitch

The Golden Guardians on Thursday announced a partnership extension with Twitch, a live interactive streaming service for content spanning gaming, sports, entertainment and music.

The Golden Guardians, an esports affiliate of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, will continue streaming gameplay exclusively on Twitch. In addition, the Guardians also will brandish the Twitch logo on the left sleeve of their jerseys.

“With so many new streaming platforms emerging, it was a priority for us to continue our partnership with Twitch, the most renowned platform in the industry,” said Hunter Leigh, head of GSW Esports.

“Twitch has always offered Golden Guardians fans a reliable place to engage with our pros, and we look forward to building on this relationship moving forward.”

Cody Conners, who is the director of partnerships North America at Twitch, said his company was delighted to continue the partnership with the Golden Guardians.

“Esports and gaming have emerged as a medium to connect sports organizations with fans, and the Warriors have led that charge with the Golden Guardians,” Conners said. “We are pleased to offer this roster of talented players a home in which to build a strong community.”

—Field Level Media