Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster among GRID's $10M Series A investors

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is among the investors named in GRID’s announcement of a $10 million Series A funding round.

The esports and gaming ecosystem company launched in 2018 aiming to help tournament organizers and game publishers leverage in-game data to drive monetization.

Other investors in the Series A include Alinea Capital, Bumble Ventures and Tar Heel Capital Pathfinder. Smith-Schuster’s involvement increases his esports portfolio after launching his own gaming organization called Team Diverge in October.

The Berlin-based GRID launched during the FACEIT London CS:GO Major in 2018 and has since partnered with additional tournament organizers including FLASHPOINT and WePlay.

“2020 proved to be a massive growth year in the gaming and esports industry and for our company. We saw wide adoption of our technology across the most renowned players in the ecosystem, and with it, our coverage of esports events and roster of clients grew exponentially,” GRID CEO and founder Moritz Mauer said in a statement.

“We are in a unique position to leverage technology to standardize esports data by embracing the digital nature of the sport and do so in alignment with rights holders in the space such as game publishers and tournament operators.”

The company will also power the United States’ first esports-online sportsbook, launched at SkyUte Casino in Colorado. The $10 million funding round will be utilized to continue it U.S. expansion as well as enhancing the company’s data infrastructure.

“GRID has already outperformed its traditional sports counterparts in the esports space and we aim to work with them closely to continue this trend. The core team is built from data industry veterans and has used their unique skill sets along with a love for gaming to build a powerhouse of a business,” said Carsten Salling, Investment Manager at Bumble Ventures comments. “We are committed to providing the resources to boost GRID to escape velocity and secure the rest of the esports data market.”

