Weibo, Kuaishou acquire Honor of Kings teams

A pair of Honor of Kings teams were acquired Monday, as the Chinese social media company Weibo completed its acquisition of TS Gaming and Kuaishou, a short-form video company, acquired YTG.

The acquisitions were announced by Honor of Kings chief brand officer Yijia Zhang.

Weibo’s new team will now be known as WB.TS, while the new Kaishou team will now be known as KS.YTG. Each team will remain in China’s King Pro League, according to The Esports Observer.

YTG had a reported bidding price of $8.6 million, although no purchase price was announced for either team.

TS Gaming is coming off a victory at the 2020 King Pro League Spring Split and also won last week’s Honor of Kings World Champion Cup, which netted them $1.9 million of a $4.6 million prize pool.

—Field Level Media