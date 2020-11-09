Immortals Gaming Club raises additional $26 million

Immortals Gaming Club (IGC) has raised $26 million during a recent financing round with plans to further grow its principle esports brands.

IGC, a North American esports company, owns and operates several prominent brands in the market place, including the esports organization Immortals. Other properties include the Overwatch League franchise Los Angeles Valiant, matchmaking platform Gamers Club and the Brazilian-based Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team MIBR.

The most recent round of financing, led by IGC board of directors member Meg Whitman and investors Anschutz Entertainment Group and March Capital Partners, is planned to be used to grow those core esports brands. ICG is also expected to invest heavily in Gamers Club, acquired in May 2019, in an effort to enhance geographic growth, acquire new products and enhance its game catalog.

IGC is also reportedly selling its Call of Duty League franchise, which operated as OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, to 100 Thieves. The newly named franchise has been confirmed to be L.A. Thieves by Activision Blizzard.

--Field Level Media