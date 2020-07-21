Riot Games creative director to focus on publishing

Jason Killingsworth has left his position as creative director at League of Legends developer Riot Games.

Killingsworth, who served in that capacity since 2014, announced on LinkedIn that he is bidding to build his independent book publishing company Tune & Fairweather.

“After 6 amazing years at Riot Games, I am leaving to put a new dent in the universe by building my own publishing company Tune & Fairweather,” Killingsworth wrote on his LinkedIn post. “I could not be more grateful for all the investment Riot made in my personal and career development.

“Working at Riot was a dream job and I will always wear this career chapter on my CV with pride.”

The publisher has already released You Died, a book detailing the popularity of action game Dark Souls co-authored by Killingsworth and The Guardian’s games editor Keza MacDonald.

—Field Level Media