Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin is stepping down

Kevin Lin, one of Twitch’s founders, said he is leaving the Amazon-owned company after 13 years so he can focus on an unspecified project and spend more time with his family.

“I am looking forward to spending time with family and loved ones, some sleep and relaxation, some fitness, and of course, a lot of video games,” Lin said in a blog posted to Medium. “I’m so excited to stretch my curiosity and to continue exploring a world where technology is a positive amplifier in our lives. I will build again”

Lin’s departure means that of the streaming platform’s five co-founders, only CEO Emmett Shear remains with the company. Justin Kan, Kyle Vogt and Michael Seibel already have left Twitch.

Lin became Twitch’s COO in 2008 with the primary focus of facilitating partnerships and connecting streamers to the service. He resigned from his position in 2018, shifting to a role in which he worked to strengthen Twitch’s culture, strategy and innovation.

“Twitch is the living magic in my life,” Lin said in his Medium blog. “Twitch reminds me to care for my community near and far, and I hope that it does the same for you. No matter what’s going on in your life, Twitch will remind you that you can change the world as long as you have a community that you believe in and that believes in you. Together, we are powerful.”

Lin said in his post he aspires to “create something as remarkable as Twitch again.”

Twitch has in excess of 15 million daily active streamers, with many channels focused on gaming.

“Kevin has been an incredible partner to me and the Twitch leadership team over his 12.5-year tenure and has been instrumental in building our culture and business,” Shear said in a statement. “We’re grateful for all of the hard work and passion he put into making Twitch what it is today, and look forward to his continued contributions to the industry.”

The company was originally called Justin.tv, and was more of a general streaming website. Over time, the popularity of streaming games became obvious through their gaming category, Twitch, which was receiving plenty of attention.

In 2014, the company was renamed to Twitch Interactive and was acquired by Amazon for $970 million.

--Field Level Media