Luckbox closes $3.7M investment ahead of TSXV listing

The esports betting platform Luckbox announced Tuesday that its financing had closed at $3.7 million USD ahead of its anticipated listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Luckbox expects its TSXV listing (under the reserved ticker “LUCK”) to be approved this fall.

“The management team and board of directors have been working hard to prepare for the public listing. We have enjoyed positive discussions with the TSXV, completed the Business Plan required for filing, draft financials are complete, with final audit sign-off expected by end of July,” Luckbox CEO Quentin Martin told company shareholders in an update. “Ultimately, we anticipate receiving TSXV listing approval by early October 2020.

“Our management team believes that the esports betting market will continue to grow and that the Company is one of the bookmakers that will be leading the way globally.”

Goalkeeper Luis Robles of the MLS club Inter Miami is one of the company’s investors.

Founded in 2016, Luckbox offers fully licensed, real-money betting on 13 esports to fans in more than 100 countries

—Field Level Media