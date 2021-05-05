Luminosity sign Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has signed on with Luminosity Gaming, the organization announced Wednesday.

Luminosity introduced Towns in a social media post, writing: “The NBA Draft isn’t until July, but we’ve got a signing to announce. We’re happy to welcome @KarlTowns to Luminosity! He’ll be joining our growing stable of talent that are passionate about creating hype, and the connection that comes with awesome moments in gaming.”

Towns joins NFL stars Richard Sherman and Darius Slay, who are listed as Luminosity shareholders and ambassadors.

“I’m so excited to be joining my new teammates Darius Slay and Richard Sherman on Luminosity Gaming,” said Towns in a video accompanying the announcement. “It’s an amazing adventure to get to this point, and I can’t wait for you guys to see the rest we have in store for you. Amazing content, amazing streams and obviously amazing gaming. Stay tuned.”

Towns, 25, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-11 center was named the NBA Rookie of the Year for 2015-16 and is a two-time All-Star.

--Field Level Media