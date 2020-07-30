Maple Leafs' Marner joins OverActive ownership group

Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner joined the ownership group of OverActive Media, the parent company of the Overwatch League’s Toronto Defiant and the Call of Duty League’s Toronto Ultra.

The 23-year-old forward is an active gamer and will become part of the esports company’s brand-building efforts, according to a press release issued Thursday.

“With roots in the city of Toronto, our entire organization is thrilled to welcome a hometown hero and hockey superstar like Mitch Marner to our investor family,” OverActive president and CEO Chris Overholt said in the release. “Mitch’s authenticity within the Call of Duty scene and his interest in growing the esports industry will be such great additions to our fanbase and to each of our franchises.”

An All-Star this season, Marner had 67 points (16 goals, 51 assists) in 59 games. Through four seasons in Toronto, the Ontario native has 291 points (83 goals, 208 assists) in 300 games.

“Over the past few months, I’ve live-streamed with several Toronto Ultra players and built some great friendships with the team at OverActive,” Marner said in the release. “As a gamer, my investment is an opportunity to join one of the best global esports organizations and to help bridge the gap between hockey fans and esports. I’m looking forward to working with the players and the front office to introduce the Toronto Ultra and Toronto Defiant to a young audience of traditional sport fans.”

