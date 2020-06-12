LoL's Mid-Season Cup tops May esports viewership

League of Legends’ Mid-Season Cup posted the highest peak viewership among all May esports events, according to analytics firm Esports Charts.

The matchup of T1 against Top Esports on May 28, the opening day of the Mid-Season Cup, drew an average of 591,496 views, Esports Charts reported Wednesday.

Top Esports went on to win the $600,000 event for teams from China and Korea, improving on a runner-up finish in the China-based League of Legends Pro League (LPL) Spring Split playoffs. T1, the League Champions Korea (LCK) Spring Split playoff champion, failed to get out of the group stage in the Mid-Season Cup.

Ranking second in peak viewership last month was the May 24 final of an Arena of Valor event, the $95,000 Arena of Glory Spring. Team Flash swept Saigon Phantom in front of a peak audience of 468,267.

Third on the list was a PUBG Mobile Pro League Spring Split SEA match on May 1 with peak viewership of 371,470. The LPL Spring Split final, in which JD Gaming defeated Top Esports, came in fourth with 331,166 peak viewership on May 2.

Coming in fifth was the top-rated Counter-Strike: Global Offensive match of the month. A group-stage match in ESL One: Road to Rio — North America on May 3, in which FURIA Esports beat MIBR 2-0, drew a peak audience of 315,567.

The list of overall peak viewership for tournaments broadcast in English was topped by Week 7 and Week 8 of Call of Duty’s Warzone Wednesdays, with 274,771 and 270,035 viewers, respectively.

Another Call of Duty event, the MFAM Gauntlet Warzone May Main Event, was third at 254,048. The LPL Spring final ranked fourth at 227,026, and the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix Series Spain was fifth at 218,124.

