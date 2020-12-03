Microsoft acquires esports tourney platform Smash.gg

Microsoft expanded its esports scope Wednesday, announcing the acquisition of tournament event platform Smash.gg.

In a tweet from the MSN_Esports account, Microsoft wrote, “Big news everyone! @smashgg is joining us at Microsoft. Same great tournament organization features. Same amazing team. Even more support and opportunities. Get ready to play!”

Smash.gg added on Twitter, “With this acquisition, the Smash.gg community and tournament organizers will continue to benefit from the Smash.gg platform, while our team will now benefit from additional resources and support as part of the Microsoft Content Services team.

“For now, it’s business as usual as our combined team continues to support our community and tournament organizers. We’re excited about this acquisition’s potential to further empower the esports community and expand Smash.gg’s reach and scale.”

Former Smash.gg employee Matthew “MatDotZeb” Zaborowski, now manager of competitive operations for the Call of Duty League, tweeted about the transaction, “Crazy cool news: @smashgg has been acquired by Microsoft! I’m thrilled for the team. On a personal note this feels like fruits of my labor paid off. I led the Microsoft relationship for 2.5 years before leaving for CDL. We used to joke about being acquired by them & here we are.”

Smash.gg, established five years ago, originally focused on Super Smash Bros. events but has since branched out to other titles. The company facilitates tournament signups and administration.

--Field Level Media