Mobalytics lands funding to expand esports analytics

Intent on cornering the market in esports analytics, California tech startup Mobalytics raised $11.25 million in funding for its gaming-assistant service, the company announced Wednesday.

Mobalytics advises players on four titles produced by Riot Games: League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics.

According to Esports Insider, there are as many as 7 million players that use Mobalytics to acquire information in real time while gaming.

The company intends to use the influx of capital to improve its analytics and give a more personalized approach to users. Additional software engineers and product experts are expected to be hired.

“We set out to do the ultimate gaming companion,” Mobalytics co-CEO Amine Issa told VentureBeat. “Obviously, we’re not there yet. We’re only in four games. But that’s where we’d like to be. If you look at the next five to 10 years, that’s the ultimate mission. And that’s why we raised money this time around is so that we can expand the team, hire more engineers, get more product people, and get to that goal.”

Mobalytics has secured a partnership with T1 Entertainment & Sports, as well as teaming with Riot Games to provide statistical profiles on competitors in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Scouting Grounds circuit.

