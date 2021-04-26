Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray joins FaZe Clan

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray became the latest celebrity athlete to join the esports organization FaZe Clan, the group announced Monday.

Murray, who already streams video games on Twitch, will continue to do so with the handle FaZe K1. He will represent FaZe Clan, create content in other ways and is planning to invest and become an equity shareholder of the organization, multiple reports said.

“I know how big FaZe is as an organization, how kids look up to FaZe, they want to be a part of FaZe,” Murray told ESPN. “I’ve played video games my whole life, so I was already familiar with FaZe, I knew how big FaZe was.

“I was all-in just because I play video games a lot, so it was kind of ... the fact that it was mutual love was really, really big for me.”

NBA stars Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray and Meyers Leonard are also investors and brand ambassadors for FaZe. The organization has esports teams competing in Call of Duty, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, FIFA, Fortnite, Rocket League and other titles.

Murray was the first overall draft pick by the Cardinals in 2019 and is entering his third season as their starting quarterback.

