Nerd Street Gamers announces $11.5M financing round

Having its Localhost esports and gaming centers closed for most of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop Nerd Street Gamers from growing and adding additional financing.

The esports infrastructure company and tournament organizer announced Wednesday that it raised $11.5 million in a new financing round, led by San Francisco-based venture capital firm Founders Fund.

Along with more funding from existing investors, Nerd Street now estimates its funding at around $25 million.

In 2020, Nerd Street opened three new Localhosts in Austin, Philadelphia and St. Louis. The company estimates that its digital platform increased membership by more than 218 percent from the year before, and its Twitch viewership of live tournament broadcasts, in terms of minutes watched, was up more than 4,000 percent.

Nerd Street is planning to open two 20,000-square-foot regional Localhost facilities in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. It’s also looking to open more Localhosts together with Five Below in the near future.

