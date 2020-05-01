Newzoo, Reddit partner on gaming user engagement data

Data analytics firm Newzoo is teaming with social network Reddit to seek insight into public engagement with video games, the companies announced Thursday.

Newzoo will access information from Reddit, which boasts 430 million monthly active users, including communities devoted to League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch League, Call of Duty League, Rocket League, Dota 2 and other games.

Reddit senior director of business development Alex Riccomini said in a statement, “Gaming communities on Reddit are incredibly engaged, and we believe that partnering with Newzoo will empower those in the games market to access critical community insights.

“This is Reddit’s first dedicated data partnership in the gaming space, and we look forward to delivering a deeper view of Reddit’s communities to game developers, publishers, and brands together with Newzoo.”

Newzoo co-founder and CEO Peter Warman added in a statement, “Tracking game IP popularity across traditional social platforms is common practice in the games business. Working together with Reddit, however, we’re going beyond that, developing new insights that aren’t available anywhere else.

“It’s by far the most preferred platform of the largest and most vocal gaming communities and our partnership is key in our objective to provide a 360-degree view on game engagement.

“I’m particularly excited to see the Reddit insights add even more value to our Newzoo Pro service, which is used by startups, developers, agencies, consultants, consumer brands, and investors.”

—Field Level Media